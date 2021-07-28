British American Tobacco first-half sales beat estimates on strong demand for e-cigarettes

Left Menu

British American Tobacco on Wednesday reported better-than-expected revenue for the first half of the year as the Lucky Strike cigarette maker added a record number of new customers for its vaping products. Total adjusted revenue came in at 12.18 billion pounds ($16.90 billion) for the six months ended June 30, ahead of the 12.02 billion pounds analysts had expected, according to a company-supplied estimate.

Reuters | Updated: 28-07-2021 12:20 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 11:47 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British American Tobacco on Wednesday reported better-than-expected revenue for the first half of the year as the Lucky Strike cigarette maker added a record number of new customers for its vaping products.

Total adjusted revenue came in at 12.18 billion pounds ($16.90 billion) for the six months ended June 30, ahead of the 12.02 billion pounds analysts had expected, according to a company-supplied estimate. The company also kept its full-year forecast for over 5% sales growth in constant currency terms.

The London-listed company said it added 2.6 million more customers in the first half, bringing its total user base of non-combustible products to 16.1 million, a new record. Adjusted earnings per share for the first half came in at 154.2 pence, ahead of the 151.5 pence average estimate. The Vuse e-cigarettes and glo tobacco heating products maker also stuck to growth expectation for constant currency adjusted earnings per share in the mid-single digit range for the full-year.

($1 = 0.7209 pounds)

