Infosys Unveils Product-Centric Value Delivery Model Using Agile and DevOps to Strengthen Customer Centricity and Accelerate Business Outcomes

New research released by Infosys Knowledge Institute identifies seven Agile levers that can deliver 63 percent higher chance of business growth BENGALURU, India, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today unveiled a new set of Enterprise Agile DevOps capabilities that will help businesses strengthen customer centricity and innovation. Key among them are the product-centric value delivery model and the data-centric live engineering approach that helps enterprises drive business value faster while being secure by design. With the product-centric value delivery model, enterprises can transform the way they develop and deliver products and services by reimagining customer journeys, with agile product teams bringing these to life. Through the data-centric live engineering approach enterprises can increase the speed of outcomes by using the power of advanced analytics and AI to generate persona-based actionable insights.

According to a recent Infosys Knowledge Institute study titled 'Agile Radar 2021: Drive Business Value Faster', 74 percent of C-suite and IT executives, across US and Europe, invest their money in product management, underlining it as a key business priority. DevSecOps emerged as a top area of investment among CIOs to ensure faster business decisions through AI and ML-driven customer insights. The research also revealed that companies who implemented seven Agile levers i.e., customer insights to strengthen customer journeys, organizing teams around the customer, collaboration across functional boundaries, instituting self-organized teams, upskilling the workforce, using Agile workspaces and collaboration platforms for remote working, reported a 63 percent higher chance of growth, ahead of their peers.

With a lean based value stream approach, supplemented by customer experience design and product management capabilities, Infosys helps clients re-imagine their customer journeys and setup integrated product teams to drive accelerated business outcomes. To this point, Infosys' Agile Radar study draws emphasis on how product-centric value delivery levers such as 'customer insights to strengthen customer journeys', 'focusing on products rather than functions', and 'MVP (minimal viable product) based funding' can augment business performance.

Infosys' integrated Agile & DevOps framework is designed to address agility needs of enterprises, across all technology stacks and types of work. Infosys DevSecOps Platform helps bake in security within the value stream.

Christian Bayer, Head of ERP and Data & Analytics, Syngenta Group, said, ''In our endeavor to be more innovative, more responsive to business change and to be cost effective, we decided to adopt an agile-first approach to transform our SAP services. Infosys partnered with us and brought onboard its proven next-generation service delivery Agile framework for executing a phased transformation journey. I am very proud of what we achieved. We have reduced business disruptions by half, with service requests being delivered 80 percent faster, turnaround time improved by 45 percent, and all this with 33 percent cost reduction in the first year. We worked together as a team to become truly agile in SAP.'' ''Today, enterprises are looking to significantly accelerate their digital journeys to realize business value faster,'' said Ravi Kumar S, President, Infosys. ''Forward thinking firms are now evolving to a product centric operating model to ingrain customer centricity, business agility and innovation in the fabric of their organizations. Building product management and experience design capabilities are becoming the need of the hour. At Infosys, we leverage our wide range of Enterprise Agile DevOps platforms, expertise, and tools to help clients create new ways of collaboration, orchestrate, and deliver products and solutions against robust business outcomes.'' For more details on Infosys Enterprise Agile DevOps offering, please visit: https://www.infosys.com/services/agile-devops.html To know more about the Agile Radar 2021 study, please visit: https://www.infosys.com/services/agile-devops/insights/agile-radar-2021.html Methodology For the Agile Radar 2021: Drive Business Value. Faster., Infosys surveyed 1,000 business and IT executives across 7 industries and 7 regions and had many interesting findings to support these hypotheses.

About Infosys Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. We enable clients in more than 50 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer our clients through their digital journey. We do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change. We also empower the business with agile digital at scale to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight. Our always-on learning agenda drives their continuous improvement through building and transferring digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Safe Harbor Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects, financial expectations and plans for navigating the COVID-19 impact on our employees, clients and stakeholders are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding COVID-19 and the effects of government and other measures seeking to contain its spread, risks related to an economic downturn or recession in India, the United States and other countries around the world, changes in political, business, and economic conditions, fluctuations in earnings, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, our ability to manage growth, intense competition in IT services including those factors which may affect our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, industry segment concentration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks or system failures, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which Infosys has made strategic investments, withdrawal or expiration of governmental fiscal incentives, political instability and regional conflicts, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our industry and the outcome of pending litigation and government investigation. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our United States Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

