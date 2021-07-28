Left Menu

SJS Enterprises files Rs 800-cr IPO papers with Sebi 

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2021 17:10 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 17:10 IST
SJS Enterprises files Rs 800-cr IPO papers with Sebi 
  • Country:
  • India

SJS Enterprises has filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to raise Rs 800 crore through an initial share sale.

The initial public offer (IPO) is an offer for sale of Rs 688 crore by Evergraph Holdings Pte Ltd and Rs 112 crore by KA Joseph, draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed with Sebi showed on Wednesday.

At present, Evergraph Holdings and KA Joseph own 77.86 per cent and 20.74 per cent stake in the company, respectively.

The company will not receive any proceeds from the offer.

SJS Enterprises is a leading player in the Indian decorative aesthetics industry offering the widest range of aesthetics products in the country.

It is a ''design-to-delivery'' aesthetics solutions provider with the ability to design, develop and manufacture a diverse product portfolio. It caters to the requirements of the two-wheeler, passenger vehicle, commercial vehicle, consumer appliance, medical devices, farm equipment, and sanitary ware industries.

According to the company's website, its product offerings include decals and body graphics, 2D appliques and dials, 3D appliques and dials, 3D lux badges, domes, overlays, aluminum badges, in-mold label or in-mold decoration, lens mask assembly, and chrome-plated, printed and painted injection moulded plastic parts.

Axis Capital, Edelweiss Financial Services, and IIFL Securities have been appointed as merchant bankers to advise the company on the IPO.

The equity shares of the company will be listed on the BSE and NSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

 Global
2
DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES

DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES

 India
3
BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cases rise; How the Delta variant upends assumptions about the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021