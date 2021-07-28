Left Menu

McDonald's posts better-than-expected sales in second quarter

That beat Wall Streets forecast of 5.6 billion, according to analysts polled by FactSet.Global same-store sales, or sales at locations open at least a year, rose 40.5 per cent from the same period a year ago. That was well above the 2.11 that Wall Street had forecast.

28-07-2021
McDonald's posted better-than-expected sales in the second quarter as dining rooms reopened and new products like the Crispy Chicken Sandwich drew customers.

Revenue jumped 57 per cent to nearly $5.9 billion in the April-June period. That beat Wall Street's forecast of $5.6 billion, according to analysts polled by FactSet.

Global same-store sales, or sales at locations open at least a year, rose 40.5 per cent from the same period a year ago. It was an easy comparison; the second quarter of 2020 was the low point of the pandemic for McDonald's, when lockdowns shuttered stores and sales plunged 30 per cent.

But even compared with 2019, a year before the pandemic hit the US, same-store sales were up 7 per cent.

The Chicago burger giant had a net income of $2.2 billion for the second quarter. Adjusted for one-time items, the company earned $2.37 per share. That was well above the $2.11 that Wall Street had forecast.

