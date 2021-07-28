Tata Motors launches Nexon EV in Nepal

Tata Motors on Wednesday said it has launched Nexon EV in Nepal.

The Nexon EV will be available in three variants (XM, XZ+, and XZ+ Lux) and will come with a warranty of eight years or 1,60,000km (whichever is earlier) on the battery and three years 1,25,000 Km on the vehicle.

''...The Nexon EV brings to its customers the most comprehensive ecosystem, ensuring complete peace of mind at the lowest cost of ownership,'' Tata Motors Head PVIB Mayank Baldi said in a statement. Launched in January 2020 in India, Nexon EV has received a tremendous response, and now it is the largest-selling electric SUV in the country capturing over 76.8 per cent (as of Q1 FY22) market share.

