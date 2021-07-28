Export of livestock products increase 106 % during April-June, 2021-22

In a major boost to livestock export, the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), under the Ministry of Commerce & Industries, Government of India, is successfully exporting Indian Buffalo meat in more than 70 countries across the world, including Indonesia. As per the quick estimates – April-June, 2021-22 viz.a.viz. April-June, 2020-21, the export of livestock products have increased from 484 USD, Rs.3668 crores to 1023 USD, Rs. 7543 crores i.e. 112 % in USD terms and 106 % in Rupee term.

There has been a rise in demand for the Indian bovine meant across the globe due to its high quality, nutrient values and risk-free as the buffalo meat is prepared and exported in accordance with World Organization for Animal Health (OIE) guidelines for any risk mitigation

Due to high demand, the Indian buffalo meat is exported to the countries of Hong Kong, Vietnam, Malaysia, Egypt, Indonesia, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Philippines, UAE, etc.

The affordability of Indian bovine meat is contributing towards food security and food price inflation control in the importing countries, including, Indonesia. Notably, only boneless buffalo meat is allowed for export from India.

India is one of the world's leading exporters of buffalo meat. The country has Quality Management, Food Safety Management and Environment Management Systems certified world-class meat processing infrastructure.

There is no bad effect of Covid-19 on the export business of buffalo meat from India. It is on the track and going on smoothly with no hurdles in the supply chain. Despite the pandemic implications, India has been able to achieve exports value at USD 3.17 billion in the year April 2020-March 2021, which is equal to the previous year's level of exports (2019-20).

It may be noted that India is strongly contesting with the Cambodian authorities regarding certifying Buffalo meat as Covid-19 free after a news report appeared in some local media that the Cambodian authorities have seized three containers of Indian origin frozen Buffalo meat reportedly infested with Covid-19. All the consignments of Indian Buffalo meat are tested in accordance with international standards and sent only after Covid-19 free certification.

India exported agricultural and processed food products valued at about $41 billion from April 2020 to March 2021 registering a growth of 17.4%, which includes fresh fruits and vegetables, various processed foods, seafood, meat and meat products, rice-wheat, etc.

According to the latest data, exports of APEDA products basket registered a 23.8 per cent growth at $19.97 billion during 2020-21 against $16.13 billion during 2019-20. Even during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, exports of agro products are happening unhindered.

(With Inputs from PIB)