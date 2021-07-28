10 Bangladeshis without passports held

Ten Bangladeshi citizens were on Wednesday detained by the police in Panikkampalayam village near Perundurai, a panchayat town in Erode district.

According to the police, the Bangladeshis, without valid travel documents, were employed in industries in and around the town.

They were aged between 30 and 50 and it is suspected that more such Bangladeshis were in the town, the police said.

