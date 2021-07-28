Yes Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance to give home loans under co-lending model
- Country:
- India
Yes Bank and Indiabulls Housing Finance have come forward for a strategic co-lending tie-up to source and service home loans.
Under this strategic co-lending agreement, they will offer home loans to homebuyers at competitive interest rates, Yes Bank and Indiabulls Housing Finance said in a joint release on Wednesday.
The partnership aims at synergising capabilities to provide an efficient and seamless experience to retail home loan customers, it said.
The co-lending framework laid down by RBI provides a collaboration tool to benefit from the low-cost funding model of a bank and the cost-efficient sourcing and servicing capabilities of a non-bank.
The bank is looking forward to further building a profitable and quality home loan portfolio through this partnership, Rajan Pental, Global Head - Retail Banking, Yes Bank said.
''This is in line with Yes Bank's strategy of expanding its retail franchise through a mix of organic and partnership-led origination model,'' he said.
Gagan Banga, Vice Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer, Indiabulls Housing Finance said this will allow the company to leverage Yes Bank deposit-led franchise.
''It complements our technology-led distribution to provide efficient solutions around home loans to a wide gamut of customers across geographies, ticket-size and yield spectrum, to give us balance-sheet light growth and profitability,'' Banga said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Indiabulls Housing Finance
- Banga
- Rajan Pental
- Global Head - Retail
- Yes Bank
- Bank
ALSO READ
Phoenix's One Bangalore West Announces the Launch of its New Skyline Homes
Anjum Parwez appointed as Bangalore Metro Rail MD
HC to hear Bangaon Dakshin TMC candidate's plea against BJP nominee's victory
Bangalore International Airport Limited Partners with IBM for Digital and IT Transformation
Bangalore International Airport in partnership with IBM for digital transformation