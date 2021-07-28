Left Menu

Yes Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance to give home loans under co-lending model

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2021 20:21 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 20:20 IST
Representative Image
Yes Bank and Indiabulls Housing Finance have come forward for a strategic co-lending tie-up to source and service home loans.

Under this strategic co-lending agreement, they will offer home loans to homebuyers at competitive interest rates, Yes Bank and Indiabulls Housing Finance said in a joint release on Wednesday.

The partnership aims at synergising capabilities to provide an efficient and seamless experience to retail home loan customers, it said.

The co-lending framework laid down by RBI provides a collaboration tool to benefit from the low-cost funding model of a bank and the cost-efficient sourcing and servicing capabilities of a non-bank.

The bank is looking forward to further building a profitable and quality home loan portfolio through this partnership, Rajan Pental, Global Head - Retail Banking, Yes Bank said.

''This is in line with Yes Bank's strategy of expanding its retail franchise through a mix of organic and partnership-led origination model,'' he said.

Gagan Banga, Vice Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer, Indiabulls Housing Finance said this will allow the company to leverage Yes Bank deposit-led franchise.

''It complements our technology-led distribution to provide efficient solutions around home loans to a wide gamut of customers across geographies, ticket-size and yield spectrum, to give us balance-sheet light growth and profitability,'' Banga said.

