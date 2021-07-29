Left Menu

BAE Systems raises dividend, launches new buyback on strong outlook

Reuters | London | Updated: 29-07-2021 11:47 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 11:47 IST
British defence company BAE Systems lifted annual guidance thanks to a good operational performance and said as a result it planned to raise the dividend by 5% and launch a 500 million pound ($697 million) share buyback programme.

For the full-year, BAE said it expected underlying earnings per share to grow by 3% to 5% over last year's result, even if higher exchange rates continue, an improvement on previous forecasts. ($1 = 0.7177 pounds)

