US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Dow rise as economic growth picks up pace

The S&P 500 and the Dow indexes rose on Thursday as a slate of strong corporate earnings reports and data showing a pickup in U.S. economic growth reinforced optimism around a steady post-pandemic recovery.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 55.1 points, or 0.16%, at the open to 34985.99. The S&P 500 rose 2.9 points, or 0.07%, at the open to 4403.59​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 8.6 points, or 0.06%, to 14771.168 at the opening bell.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)