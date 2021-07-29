Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Dow rise as economic growth picks up pace

Reuters | Updated: 29-07-2021 19:18 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 19:18 IST
The S&P 500 and the Dow indexes rose on Thursday as a slate of strong corporate earnings reports and data showing a pickup in U.S. economic growth reinforced optimism around a steady post-pandemic recovery.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 55.1 points, or 0.16%, at the open to 34985.99. The S&P 500 rose 2.9 points, or 0.07%, at the open to 4403.59​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 8.6 points, or 0.06%, to 14771.168 at the opening bell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

