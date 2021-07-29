LS passes two bills amid din; Speaker says 'very hurt' over paper flinging incident

Amid continuous uproar by opposition members over Pegasus spying row and farmers' issue, the government on Thursday pushed ahead with its legislative business as the House passed two bills without a debate.

As soon as the House assembled for the day, Speaker Om Birla said he was ''very hurt'' over some opposition members throwing papers at the Chair a day earlier and warned of stern action against those repeatedly involved in such incidents.

When papers were being laid in the House on Wednesday, Congress members Gurjeet Aujala, T N Prathapan, Hibi Eden and some others threw business papers of the day as well as torn pieces of paper and placards at the Chair. A piece of the torn placard landed in the press gallery just above the Speaker's podium. The papers also landed near the seat of Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi.

Birla said ''I am very hurt over the incident that occurred on July 28. Flinging papers towards the Chair, disregarding the Chair is not in line with the parliamentary practices.

''If you don't take care of the parliamentary practices, then how will the parliamentary process strengthen? My endeavour is that all members get adequate time to raise their issues and give them their due respect.'' As opposition continued their protest on Pegasus snooping controversy and three farm bills, Birla adjourned the House till 11.30 am.

After the Question Hour ended at 12 noon, Rajendra Agrawal, who was chairing the proceedings of the House, asked protesting members to go back to their respective seats.

''We are starting Zero Hour, please go back to your seats,'' he appealed to the members. Soon after he adjourned the House till 12:30 pm.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, said the opposition has not been able to put forth its point due to the stubborn attitude of the government.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Joshi said the members, who resorted to tearing papers, don't even want to apologise.

The House later passed two bills before the proceedings were adjourned for the day amid continuous protests by opposition members over the Pegasus spying row and farmers' issue.

The Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (Amendment) Bill 2021 and The Inland Vessels Bill, 2021 were passed without debate.

When the House met at 2 pm, Kirit Premjibhai Solanki, who was chairing the proceedings, took up the two bills.

He urged the protesting members to go back to their seats.

Amid din, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia moved the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

Similarly, Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal moved the Inland Vessels Bill, 2021, which seeks to provide safety of navigation, protection of life and cargo and prevention of pollution that may be caused.

In the middle of the protests, Lok Sabha had on Wednesday passed the IBC amendment bill without a debate.

Lok Sabha had also approved the first batch of supplementary demands authorising the government to spend an additional Rs 23,675 crore, including Rs 17,000 crore for the health ministry, in the current financial year.

On Monday too, Lok Sabha had passed Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020, and the National Institutes of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management Bill, 2021 without a discussion amid uproar by the opposition over various issues.

