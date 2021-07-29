Left Menu

Analytics firm SAS says aiming to go public by 2024

Data analytics firm SAS said on Thursday it was preparing for an initial public offering by 2024, weeks after a report said chip and software company Broadcom Inc was in talks to buy the company. The company, which was founded over four decades ago, said it made about $3 billion in revenue in 2020 and has long been profitable.

Reuters | Updated: 29-07-2021 20:27 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 20:27 IST
Analytics firm SAS says aiming to go public by 2024

Data analytics firm SAS said on Thursday it was preparing for an initial public offering by 2024, weeks after a report said chip and software company Broadcom Inc was in talks to buy the company. Earlier this month, the Wall Street Journal reported that Broadcom was exploring a buyout deal that could value the North Carolina-based SAS between $15 billion and $20 billion.

SAS provides data and analytics services to customers in 147 countries spread across several industries, including banking, healthcare, retail and manufacturing. The company, which was founded over four decades ago, said it made about $3 billion in revenue in 2020 and has long been profitable. (https://refini.tv/3BQJ1r3)

The company's software is used by more than 83,000 business, government and university sites, according to its website.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

 United Kingdom
2
Here Comes a Sound of Change - Nothing ear (1)

Here Comes a Sound of Change - Nothing ear (1)

 United Kingdom
3
Nehru Science Centre holds online lecture on Space Tourism: The Next Frontier

Nehru Science Centre holds online lecture on Space Tourism: The Next Frontie...

 India
4
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STAT...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021