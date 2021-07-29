Indus Towers posts profit of Rs 1,415 crore in Q1

Telecom infrastructure firm Indus Towers on Thursday posted a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 1,415 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Indus Towers had recorded profit after tax of Rs 1,121 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Advertisement

''The first quarter of financial year 2022 witnessed the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic impacting lives and livelihoods across the country on one hand and severe cyclones in many states on the other. Indus Towers continues to stand tall against all odds to ensure support for customers, society and nation. The company has also delivered a strong financial performance for the quarter,'' Indus Towers Managing Director and CEO Bimal Dayal said.

Indus Towers posted a consolidated revenue of Rs 6,797 crore in the April-June 2021 period.

According to the statement, the entity had revenue of Rs 6,086 crore in the same period of 2020-21.

The company is reported to have over 1.8 lakh total mobile towers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)