Robinhood's shares plunge in grim stock market debut

Robinhood Markets Inc's shares fell more than 10% on their first day of trading, as many investors who used the popular trading app to participate in this year's "meme" stock trading frenzy snubbed its initial public offering (IPO). The company's easy-to-use interface has made it a hit among young investors trading from home on cryptocurrencies and stocks such as GameStop Corp during the COVID-19 pandemic .

Some IPO investors stayed on the sidelines, citing concerns over its frothy valuation, the risk of regulators cracking down on Robinhood's business, and even lingering anger with the company's imposition of trading curbs when the meme stock trading frenzy flared up at the end of January. In an unusual move, Robinhood had said it would reserve between 20% and 35% of its shares for its users.

Many IPOs benefit from excluding retail investors, who end up fueling a first-day trading pop by snapping up shares in the open market. By letting many retail investors under the IPO tent, Robinhood made it less likely that investors would see big gains on the first day. "The market believes that institutional investors will hold on for a longer time, and retail investors are more likely to flip," said Reena Aggarwal, professor of finance at Georgetown University.

Robinhood shares were hovering around $36 on Thursday afternoon, after trading as low as $33.35. They priced at $38 in the IPO. The company was founded in 2013 by Stanford University roommates Vlad Tenev and Baiju Bhatt. The two will hold a majority of the voting power, with Bhatt keeping around 39% of the outstanding stock and Tenev about 26.2%.

"It maybe seemed like a good idea to offer (the IPO) to your customers, but it might not be very helpful when it comes to controlling how the shares are allocated and the beginning of the trading of this IPO", said Kathleen Smith at Renaissance Capital in Greenwich, Connecticut. Robinhood enraged some investors and U.S. lawmakers this year when it restricted trading in some popular stocks following a 10-fold rise in deposit requirements at its clearinghouse. It has been at the center of many regulatory probes.

The company disclosed this week that it has received inquiries from U.S. regulators looking into whether its employees traded shares of GameStop and AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc before the trading curbs were placed at the end of January. In June, Robinhood agreed to pay nearly $70 million to settle an investigation by Wall Street's own regulator, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, for "systemic" failures, including systems outages, providing "false or misleading" information, and weak options trading controls.

