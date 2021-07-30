Left Menu

JSHL clocks Rs 359-cr net profit in Q1; announces investments worth Rs 450 cr

The expansion will enable us to foray into new and upcoming high-end segments like EVs and aerospace, JSHL Managing Director, Abhyuday Jindal, said.The capacity of precision strip at its unit in Hisar is planned to be scaled up from the current capacity of 22,000 tonnes per annum TPA to 60,000 TPA.It would strengthen the companys presence in segments such as auto, process industry, and oil and petrochemicals, and also cater to niche segments like aerospace and electric vehicles.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-07-2021 12:36 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 12:10 IST
JSHL clocks Rs 359-cr net profit in Q1; announces investments worth Rs 450 cr
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Limited (JSHL) has posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 359 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

In the year-ago quarter, the company had clocked a net loss of Rs 94 crore, JSHL said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

The company said it will also be investing an amount of Rs 450 crore for the expansion of its specialty products division (SPD).

The company's total income during the April-June period of the ongoing financial year jumped to Rs 2,804.58 crore, from Rs 877.38 crore a year ago.

Its total expenses were at Rs 2,461.44 crore for the quarter under review, as against Rs 954.84 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

In a statement, JSHL said its board of directors has also approved a brownfield expansion plan for the company to leverage its leadership position in specialty products, thereby enhancing its product mix and augmenting market reach.

''The expansion of SPD will further consolidate JSHL's dominance in the specialty stainless steel segment. The expansion will enable us to foray into new and upcoming high-end segments like EVs and aerospace,'' JSHL Managing Director, Abhyuday Jindal, said.

The capacity of the precision strip at its unit in Hisar is planned to be scaled up from the current capacity of 22,000 tonnes per annum (TPA) to 60,000 TPA.

It would strengthen the company's presence in segments such as auto, process industry, and oil and petrochemicals, and also cater to niche segments like aerospace and electric vehicles. The estimated Capex for this project is Rs 250 crore.

Blade steel capacity will go from the current capacity of 14,000 TPA to 24,000 TPA in two phases for Rs 200 crore, the company said.

TRENDING

1
Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid offer

Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid o...

 India
2
Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

 Global
3
Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son walk; Russia's new Nauka space module set to dock with ISS and more

Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021