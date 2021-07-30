Left Menu

European shares slide from peak as Asian worries sour mood

Italy's UniCredit jumped 5.7% after it posted higher-than-expected net profit, and said late on Thursday it had embarked on formal talks with the government over the possible acquisition of rival Monte dei Paschi di Siena . Monte dei Paschi surged 9.6%. French carmaker Renault jumped 3.3% after it forecast a full-year 2021 profit even as a global shortage in chips and rising raw material costs crimped car production.

Reuters | Updated: 30-07-2021 13:36 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 13:05 IST
European shares slide from peak as Asian worries sour mood
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

European stocks fell from record highs on Friday as concerns about the fast-spreading Delta variant and regulatory actions in China outweighed optimism around quarterly earnings season and economic recovery.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.8% by 0714 GMT, with Asian shares set for their biggest monthly drop since the height of global pandemic lockdowns last March. China-exposed miners were the top decliners, down 2.6% in early trading.

Still, the benchmark was on course to end July with its sixth consecutive month of gains after a batch of steady results. Italy's UniCredit jumped 5.7% after it posted a higher-than-expected net profit, and said late on Thursday it had embarked on formal talks with the government over the possible acquisition of rival Monte Dei Paschi di Siena. Monte dei Paschi surged 9.6%.

French carmaker Renault jumped 3.3% after it forecast a full-year 2021 profit even as a global shortage in chips and rising raw material costs crimped car production. British Airways owner IAG fell 3.4% after it said summer capacity would rise to 45% of pre-pandemic levels but warned that significant uncertainty remained.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid offer

Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid o...

 India
2
Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

 Global
3
Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son walk; Russia's new Nauka space module set to dock with ISS and more

Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021