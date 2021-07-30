Left Menu

FTSE 100 drops as miners drag; British Airways owner slides

IAG slid 3.6% after it declined to give a profit forecast for the year due to COVID-19, but said its summer capacity would rise to 45% from 22% in the previous quarter. The blue-chip FTSE 100 lost 1.0%, with travel stocks leading the losses, while miners Rio Tinto , Anglo American, and Glencore were the top drags.

30-07-2021
London's FTSE 100 fell on Friday to be on track for a monthly loss after five straight months of gains, as weakness in mining stocks weighed, while British Airways-owner IAG dropped after saying it was cautious on recovery prospects. IAG slid 3.6% after it declined to give a profit forecast for the year due to COVID-19, but said its summer capacity would rise to 45% from 22% in the previous quarter.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 lost 1.0%, with travel stocks leading the losses, while miners Rio Tinto , Anglo American, and Glencore were the top drags. Glencore fell 2.7% after it reported lower production data for nickel, lead and coal in the first-half, but raised expectations for its trading division.

The mid-cap index fell 0.7% Among earnings, global education group Pearson slipped 1.3% even after it reported a better-than-expected rebound in first-half profit and a 17% jump in underlying sales, helping it raise its dividend.

