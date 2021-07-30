IOC Q1 profit jumps over three folds on refining margin boost

Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) on Friday reported over three-fold jump in June quarter net profit on the back of a surge in refining margin and inventory gains.

Standalone net profit of Rs 5,941.37 crore, or Rs 6.47 a share, in April-June, is compared with Rs 1,910.84 crore, or Rs 2.08 per share, in the same period of 2020-21, the company said in a filing to stock exchanges.

Advertisement

India's largest oil refiner earned USD 6.58 on turning every barrel of crude oil into fuel in the quarter as opposed to a gross refining margin (GRM) of a minimum USD 1.98 a barrel a year back.

After netting out inventory gain, the core GRM was USD 2.24 per barrel.

Revenue from operations was up 74 percent at Rs 1.55 lakh crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)