European economy grows 2%, ending double-dip recession
- Country:
- Germany
Europe's economy rebounded into growth in the second quarter, official figures showed Friday, but lagged pre-pandemic levels and trailed the faster recoveries in the US and China, with the delta variant continuing to cast a shadow of uncertainty over the upturn.
Gross domestic product grew 2.0% in the April-June quarter over the quarter before, official figures from the European Union's statistics agency Eurostat showed. That compared to a drop of 0.3% in the first quarter as the 19 countries that use the euro endured a double-dip recession.
The growth figure was stronger than the 1.5% foreseen by market analysts.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- European Union's
- Eurostat
- Europe
- euro
ALSO READ
U.S. Senate passes bill to ban all products from China's Xinjiang
China reports 28 new coronavirus cases for July 14 vs 24 day ago
WRAPUP 1-China's economic growth more than halves in second quarter
China's President Xi to attend APEC meeting via video
TABLE-Breakdown of China's Jan-June fixed-asset investment