Left Menu

Gold gains Rs 294; silver down Rs 170

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-07-2021 16:05 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 15:41 IST
Gold gains Rs 294; silver down Rs 170
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gold in the national capital on Friday gained Rs 294 to Rs 47,442 per 10 grams in line with rally in international precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

The precious metal had in the previous trade closed at Rs 47,148 per 10 grams.

In contrast, silver prices diminished by Rs 170 to Rs 66,274 per kg, from Rs 66,444 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading higher at USD 1,830 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 25.57 per ounce.

HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said, ''Gold prices witnessed strong buying following selling in dollar post FOMC meeting. The dollar index fell to a four-week low which boosted buying in the yellow metal.'' Navneet Damani, vice-president (commodities research) of Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said, ''Gold prices traded higher and are set for their biggest weekly gain in more than two months, as the US Fed governor struck a dovish tone and put cold water on the fears regarding a rate hike and early tapering, hence boosting the safe-haven appeal.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid offer

Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid o...

 India
2
Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

 Global
3
Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son walk; Russia's new Nauka space module set to dock with ISS and more

Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021