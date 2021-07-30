Left Menu

Have received complaints against e-tailers; forwarded to relevant agencies: Parkash

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-07-2021 16:07 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 16:07 IST
The government has received complaints from traders and industry associations against e-commerce entities regarding deep discounting, predatory pricing and misuse of market dominance, and those grievances have been forwarded to the relevant agencies for necessary examination and investigation, Parliament was informed on Friday.

Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash also said the Competition Commission of India is in receipt of certain information where e-commerce companies are alleged to have entered into anti-competitive agreements and/ or abused their dominant position.

''Necessary action is being taken. The new e-commerce policy seeks to address such non-compliance,'' he said in a written reply to a query in the Rajya Sabha.

He also said that to further strengthen the regulatory framework for prevention of unfair trade practices in e-commerce, including flash sales, the government has sought suggestions on the proposed amendments to the Consumer Protection (e-Commerce) Rules by placing it on the website of the Department of Consumer Affairs.

''The government has received complaints from traders, retailers and industry associations against marketplace e-commerce entities regarding deep discounting, predatory pricing and misuse of market dominance.

''The said complaints have been forwarded to relevant government agencies for necessary examination and investigation,'' he said.

In a separate reply, he said comments from many stakeholders on draft e-commerce policy have been received relating to definition of e-commerce, role of marketplace entities, and liabilities of e-commerce companies, among other related issues.

In another reply, the minister informed that the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has initiated the development of 'Indian footwear sizing system' in consultation with the Central Leather Research Institute (CLRI), Chennai.

The current Indian standard specification for sizing and fitting of footwear is based on the European and French standards.

''This standard requires a revision to accommodate for demographic, anthropometric features of the Indian feet, leading to more comfortable footwear and overall health of an individual,'' he said.

He added that since the anatomy and functional requirements of footwear for children, juveniles and adults are demographic-dependent, it is necessary to design and develop correct footwear exclusively for the Indian population.

