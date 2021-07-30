Ralson acquires marketing rights of Dunlop brand in India

Tyre maker Ralson (India) Ltd on Friday said it has acquired marketing rights of Dunlop brand in India.

The Ludhiana-based company said it now plans to roll out super premium tyres under the Dunlop brand for the two and three-wheeler categories.

Ralson currently manufactures and sells tyres for bikes, scooters, moped, three-wheelers and tractors among others through 2,000 plus pan-India dealership network.

With this agreement, the company will further strengthen its position in premium two and three-wheeler tyre market, which is currently niche but growing at a very fast pace, Ralson India said in a statement.

The company intends to first roll out the Dunlop branded tyres from its manufacturing plant in Kot Panech, Ludhiana.

''Rollout of Dunlop brand in India by Ralson is an acknowledgement of our superior capabilities and inherent strengths as a multi-category tyres manufacturer. The combined strength of Ralson and Dunlop will create huge possibilities to target a large share of the market with global quality products,'' Ralson (India) Ltd Vice President Yogeshwar Sharma said.

A generation of Indians have been familiar with the Dunlop brand for their premium quality and technically advanced products and this will drive the inherent demand for this legacy brand, he added.

Established in 1974, Ralson started with manufacturing bicycle tyres and tubes, and later forayed into automotive tyre space as well. Currently the company is among the leaders in the segment.

Dunlop's marketing rights were previously controlled by the Ruia group.

