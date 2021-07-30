Left Menu

Ralson acquires marketing rights of Dunlop brand in India

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-07-2021 16:20 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 16:20 IST
Ralson acquires marketing rights of Dunlop brand in India
  • Country:
  • India

Tyre maker Ralson (India) Ltd on Friday said it has acquired marketing rights of Dunlop brand in India.

The Ludhiana-based company said it now plans to roll out super premium tyres under the Dunlop brand for the two and three-wheeler categories.

Ralson currently manufactures and sells tyres for bikes, scooters, moped, three-wheelers and tractors among others through 2,000 plus pan-India dealership network.

With this agreement, the company will further strengthen its position in premium two and three-wheeler tyre market, which is currently niche but growing at a very fast pace, Ralson India said in a statement.

The company intends to first roll out the Dunlop branded tyres from its manufacturing plant in Kot Panech, Ludhiana.

''Rollout of Dunlop brand in India by Ralson is an acknowledgement of our superior capabilities and inherent strengths as a multi-category tyres manufacturer. The combined strength of Ralson and Dunlop will create huge possibilities to target a large share of the market with global quality products,'' Ralson (India) Ltd Vice President Yogeshwar Sharma said.

A generation of Indians have been familiar with the Dunlop brand for their premium quality and technically advanced products and this will drive the inherent demand for this legacy brand, he added.

Established in 1974, Ralson started with manufacturing bicycle tyres and tubes, and later forayed into automotive tyre space as well. Currently the company is among the leaders in the segment.

Dunlop's marketing rights were previously controlled by the Ruia group.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid offer

Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid o...

 India
2
Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

 Global
3
Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son walk; Russia's new Nauka space module set to dock with ISS and more

Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021