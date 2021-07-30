Left Menu

Migsun Achieves CC 450 Days before RERA Timeline for Migsun Wynne, Phase II CC Expected by Diwali

The Group informed that the total investment in the project was Rs. 750 crore accrued and non-accrued.Migsun Wynne has 234 BHK apartments and is listed under the scheme Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, which makes these residences all the more affordable.

PTI | Greaternoida | Updated: 30-07-2021 17:59 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 17:59 IST
Migsun Achieves CC 450 Days before RERA Timeline for Migsun Wynne, Phase II CC Expected by Diwali

Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India (NewsVoir) Migsun Group, one of the leading real estate developers in Delhi/NCR, announced that it had received the Completion Certificate for 672 units in Phase I of Migsun Wynne before the RERA stipulated time. The project, which is adjacent to the Greater Noida Expressway and has 1764 units, is located in Eta II, Greater Noida. The Group informed that the total investment in the project was Rs. 750 crore accrued and non-accrued.

Migsun Wynne has 2/3/4 BHK apartments and is listed under the scheme Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, which makes these residences all the more affordable. The project is beautifully crafted and skilfully designed to match buyers’ lifestyle needs and comes with ample natural light & ventilation. The project offers world-class facilities with an ultra-modern clubhouse to support an active lifestyle.

“We're working hard to finish it within the time frame we've set. We've been able to establish buyers' trust by sticking to delivery deadlines. We've noticed the difficulties buyers face as a result of project delays, and to solve this, we are taking on delayed projects worth Rs. 5,000 crore this calendar year to uplift the market and help buyers regain trust in the sector,” says Yash Miglani, MD, Migsun Group.

The Group is expecting CC for Phase II by Diwali this year and for Phase III by next year. A theme-based project reflecting the classical beauty of American Architecture, the project is spread over 8.5 acres with ample open space and greenery within the project. The project has its own high street retail complex so that the residents do not need to step out of the project for their daily needs.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid offer

Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid o...

 India
2
Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

 Global
3
Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son walk; Russia's new Nauka space module set to dock with ISS and more

Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021