Sun Pharma shares zoom 10 pc; m-cap jumps Rs 16,970.94 cr after earnings
Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on Friday rallied 10 per cent after the company reported a net profit of Rs 1,444.17 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.Following the earnings, the stock jumped 10.06 per cent to close at Rs 774 on the BSE.
Following the earnings, the stock jumped 10.06 per cent to close at Rs 774 on the BSE.
Following the earnings, the stock jumped 10.06 per cent to close at Rs 774 on the BSE. During the day, it zoomed 10.92 per cent to Rs 780.10 -- its 52-week high.
On the NSE, it went higher by 10.04 per cent to close at Rs 773.55.
In traded volume terms, 20.34 lakh shares were traded at the BSE and over 3.58 crore units at the NSE during the day.
It was the biggest gainer on both the benchmark indices.
The company's market valuation also jumped Rs 16,970.94 crore to Rs 1,85,703.94 crore on the BSE.
The company had posted a net loss of Rs 1,655.60 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Sun Pharma said in a regulatory filing.
Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 9,718.74 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 7,585.25 crore for the same period a year ago, it added.
