US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street falls as Amazon earnings disappoint

Wall Street's main indexes fell on Friday following a glum quarterly earnings report from Amazon.com, while data showing a strong rise in June consumer spending reinforced optimism about a steady economic rebound.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 71.3 points, or 0.20%, at the open to 35,013.26. The S&P 500 fell 24.0 points, or 0.54%, at the open to 4,395.12​, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 162.4 points, or 1.10%, to 14,615.851 at the opening bell.

