Moneyboxx appoints Praveen Gupta as Chief Impact Officer

NBFC player Moneyboxx Finance Limited has appointed Praveen Gupta as its Chief Impact Officer.

Co-founder of a renewable energy company BetterPower, Gupta has varied corporate experience of over 15 years, Moneyboxx Finance said in a statement on Friday He has worked as Chief Operating Officer of Manipal Green Tech India Pvt Limited (a Manipal Group company), where he was responsible for setting up a renewable energy business for the group.

He is also a member of various industry bodies and has worked with the different regulatory agencies responsible for the promotion of renewable energy.

Gupta will lead Moneyboxx initiatives in improving the lives of customers through higher business efficiencies across segments i.e. higher milk yields for livestock customers, increasing income for agri-farmers, and improving supply-chain for other retail borrowers, Moneyboxx co-founder Deepak Aggarwal said.

