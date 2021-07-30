Meghalaya signs MoU with Invest India to boost trade

Meghalaya State Investment Promotion Society (MSIP) on Friday signed an MoU with Invest India of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry to boost trade and industries in the state.

The objective of the MoU is to leverage investment opportunities in key development sectors to boost trade and industries in the state, Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma said after the agreement was inked in New Delhi. ''The targets will be focussed on both short term and long term plans. This will enhance the entrepreneurial system in the state while also focussing on promoting one product-one district programme,'' the chief minister said. He also stressed on promoting trade ties with neighbouring countries by formalising the existing system. ''Invest India team will support in planning the global value chain. The immediate target will be in promoting start-ups alongside value addition of products like Lakadong turmeric, Eri silk, mushroom, pineapple, and jackfruit,'' Sangma said.

D. Bagla, Managing Director and CEO, Invest India, said they have already started their works through their Northeast desk.

