VHP to launch COVID vaccination awareness campaign

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) will launch a ''national vaccination awareness campaign'' across the country next month, it said on Friday. Senior leader Vinayakrao Deshpande informed the local VHP workers about the campaign, the organization's Vidarbha unit said in a release here.

The VHP decided in its national executive held on July 17-18 to launch an awareness program about a possible third wave of the coronavirus pandemic and the importance of vaccination, he said.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)