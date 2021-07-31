Left Menu

PI Industries to acquire Ind Swift's API biz for Rs 1,530 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2021 18:34 IST | Created: 31-07-2021 18:34 IST
PI Industries to acquire Ind Swift's API biz for Rs 1,530 cr
  • Country:
  • India

Agri-science firm PI Industries on Saturday said it has agreed to acquire Ind Swift Laboratories' active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) business for an enterprise value of Rs 1,530 crore.

In a regulatory filing, PI Industries said the company has ''executed a business transfer agreement with Ind Swift Laboratories Ltd (ISLL) and certain identified promoters of ISLL for acquisition (either itself or through its affiliate) of API business division of ISLL by way of a slump sale on a going concern basis.'' ISLL is engaged in the business of manufacturing Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) and intermediates.

''The parties have agreed that the enterprise value of the API business division on a debt free and cash free basis shall be Rs 1,530 crore,'' the filing said.

The agreed enterprise value shall be subject to adjustments on account of working capital, dues of lenders and unfunded employee liabilities, it added.

The API business of ISLL has diversified portfolio of 20+ products and a good R&D product pipeline.

PI Industries said it has also developed strong R&D pipeline of products and complementary technologies over last few years.

''Introduction of new and cutting-edge technologies will also enable building a differentiated and sustainable relationship with global customers backed by quality and efficiency,'' the filing said.

PI Industries is an agrochemical firm. It posted a revenue of nearly Rs 4,600 crore in the last fiscal year, of which around Rs 3,300 crore came from exports.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; 'Don't worry!' says Moscow after space station thrown off course and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
4
Rajasthan govt decides to raise minimum wages in state

Rajasthan govt decides to raise minimum wages in state

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021