J-K L-G releases e-book on various projects completed during 2020-21

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha on Saturday released an e-book consisting of a pictorial compendium of 9,514 projects worth Rs 3,900 crore completed under various UT sector schemes during 2020-21.

The e-book is available for public viewing on the official website of the Finance Department (www.jakfinance.nic.in) under ''Publications''.

It is a visual glimpse of the progress made in various sectors of the economy and provides basic information about the projects completed, Sinha said.

Speaking on the occasion, the Lt Governor said the reforms and interventions initiated by the Finance department are now showing the impact on the ground.

''We are putting every government work into the public domain to bring about greater accountability and transparency in the work culture in the UT, besides ensuring that the money was spent as per the developmental needs of the people,'' he said.

The LG said more reforms are underway which will help to further fine-tune the developmental strategy and give an impetus to the efforts of the government.

