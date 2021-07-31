Left Menu

J-K L-G releases e-book on various projects completed during 2020-21

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 31-07-2021 23:17 IST | Created: 31-07-2021 23:16 IST
J-K L-G releases e-book on various projects completed during 2020-21
The LG said more reforms are underway which will help to further fine-tune the developmental strategy and give an impetus to the efforts of the government. Image Credit: Twitter (@manojsinha_)
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha on Saturday released an e-book consisting of a pictorial compendium of 9,514 projects worth Rs 3,900 crore completed under various UT sector schemes during 2020-21.

The e-book is available for public viewing on the official website of the Finance Department (www.jakfinance.nic.in) under ''Publications''.

It is a visual glimpse of the progress made in various sectors of the economy and provides basic information about the projects completed, Sinha said.

Speaking on the occasion, the Lt Governor said the reforms and interventions initiated by the Finance department are now showing the impact on the ground.

''We are putting every government work into the public domain to bring about greater accountability and transparency in the work culture in the UT, besides ensuring that the money was spent as per the developmental needs of the people,'' he said.

The LG said more reforms are underway which will help to further fine-tune the developmental strategy and give an impetus to the efforts of the government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; 'Don't worry!' says Moscow after space station thrown off course and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Rajasthan govt decides to raise minimum wages in state

Rajasthan govt decides to raise minimum wages in state

 India
3
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021