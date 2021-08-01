Left Menu

Bus overturns in MP; 13 injured, 3 of them critical

At least 13 people were injured, including three critically, when a sleeper coach bus overturned on the Bhopal-Sagar highway near Madhya Pradeshs Vidisha city on Sunday morning, police said. The bus, carrying 22 passengers, was heading towards Sagar from Bhopal, he said.

PTI | Vidisha | Updated: 01-08-2021 11:56 IST | Created: 01-08-2021 11:55 IST
Bus overturns in MP; 13 injured, 3 of them critical
Representative Image. (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At least 13 people were injured, including three critically, when a sleeper coach bus overturned on the Bhopal-Sagar highway near Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha city on Sunday morning, police said. The accident took place at around 5.40 am near Hirnai village on the highway, located about 50 km from the state capital Bhopal, Civil Lines police station in-charge Kamlesh Soni told PTI. The bus, carrying 22 passengers, was heading towards Sagar from Bhopal, he said. Thirteen passengers were injured and the condition of three of them was critical, the official said. The three critically injured persons were referred to Bhopal for treatment, he said. A case was registered in connection with the incident, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 55 new COVID-19 cases as Delta variant spreads from Nanjing; Russia reports 23,807 new COVID-19 cases, 792 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 55 new COVID-19 cases as Delta variant sp...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021