VS by Sehwag targets Rs 100 cr revenue in next 3-5 yrs

It plans to add 40-50 stores within 2-3 years, Jaimin Gupta, Founder and Managing Director, Ms Stitched Textiles Pvt Ltd, and Chief Executive Officer, Viru Retail Pvt said. Viru Retail Pvt. Ltd is a joint-venture between Sehwag owned World of Viru Pvt. Ltd.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-08-2021 17:21 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 17:21 IST
  • India

Cricketer Virender Sehwag's activewear and sportswear brand 'VS by Sehwag' is looking at clocking Rs 100 crore revenue in the next 3-5 years. The company, which announced its foray into online and e-commerce, aims to acquire five million customers by 2026.

''VS by Sehwag has been conceived to cater to fitness and sporting needs at an honest price point. The quality of our products is comparable to any international brand and the price is very affordable. We are looking at a revenue of Rs 100 crore in 3-5 years,'' Sehwag told PTI.

VS was launched in 2020, offers 35-40 products including tracks, t-shirts, jackets, and shorts, and VS Gear- a range of cricket bats, gloves, and pads.

Sehwag said, going forward the brand may look at offering other sporting gear and equipment too.

Elaborating on the financial details Sehwag said, so far, he has invested up to Rs 20 crore in the brand.

''We may look at outside funding once we achieve our goals in terms of revenue target,'' he added.

The brand, at present, has four stores in Gujarat. It plans to add 40-50 stores within 2-3 years, Jaimin Gupta, Founder and Managing Director, M/s Stitched Textiles Pvt Ltd, and Chief Executive Officer, Viru Retail Pvt said. Viru Retail Pvt. Ltd is a joint-venture between Sehwag owned World of Viru Pvt. Ltd. and Stitched Textiles Pvt. Ltd.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

