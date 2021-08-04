494 buildings made accessible to differently-abled by 15 states, UTs: Govt

Out of 1,182 identified public buildings that are to be made accessible to people with disabilities, 494 buildings have been made accessible by 15 states and Union Territories.

In response to a question in Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Pratima Bhoumik said Rs 484.26 crore has been released to states/UTs to make 1,182 identified public buildings accessible.

''Out of these, 494 state government buildings have been reported to have been made accessible by 15 states,'' she said in a written reply.

Under the Transportation System, the Ministry of Railway has informed that for 709 railway stations, seven short term facilities and two long term facilities have been provided at 603 railway stations.

As informed by the Ministry of Civil Aviation, 35 international airports and 55 domestic airports have been made partially accessible.

According to the information received from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways as of July 2021, out of 1,47,096 operational buses under 62 state transport undertakings (STUs), 44,153 (30.01 per cent) buses are partially accessible and 8,443 (5.73 per cent) buses are fully accessible to people with disabilities.

Under the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) ecosystem, Rs 23.52 crore has been released by the department to make the identified websites of states/UTs accessible and 59 identified websites of states/UTs have already been made accessible. In addition, websites of 95 central government ministries /departments have been made accessible, Bhoumik said.

