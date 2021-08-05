PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug 5

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- UK to offer vaccines to 16- and 17-year-olds in policy U-turn https://on.ft.com/3lvKFIV - French fund manager to launch first EU-regulated bitcoin tracker https://on.ft.com/3jnh5mn

Advertisement

- DoorDash in talks to invest in German grocery app Gorillas https://on.ft.com/3fwJWTW - England eases travel curbs from France for fully vaccinated https://on.ft.com/3ft9aCz

Overview - Britain will offer all 16- and 17-year-olds their first dose of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, its vaccine advisers said on Wednesday, a move that will give more children protection against the disease before schools return in September.

- France-based Melanion Capital is set to launch an EU-regulated fund that closely tracks the price of bitcoin, marking one of the first times that investors will be able to access the asset through mutual funds across the bloc. - DoorDash Inc, the biggest U.S. food delivery group, is preparing to make its first investment in Europe by taking a stake in Gorillas, the fast-growing Berlin-based grocery delivery app.

- Britain said that fully-vaccinated travellers returning to England from France will no longer have to quarantine, scrapping an extra rule imposed on its closest neighbour last month, as it also opened up to seven more countries. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)