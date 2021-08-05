Oye! Rickshaw introduced the first season of Oye! Premier League with raising awareness of “Beti Padhao Beti Bachao”

The proceeds from the event went to the daughters of widows of police officers New Delhi, 5th August: Oye! Rickshaw, one of the largest and fastest-growing EV mobility players in India, introduced their first season of Oye! Premier League as a part of their CSR initiative. The objective was to raise awareness about the "Beti Padhao Beti Bachao" campaign of the Government and to sensitize its employees and their family about the topic. The event took place on 1st August, Sunday and was graced by the presence of Assistant Commissioner Police Sh. Ashok Kumar, Gurgaon.

Access to the fundamental right to education is imperative to the future of children, but the world twisted around after the pandemic hit us and we went from physical to digital real quick. Schools also turned digital. While for some students, adapting to this new normal was easy, some students didn't have access to necessities like smartphones. Oye! The rickshaw took the first step towards the initiative and successfully distributed 11 tabs to the daughters of the police widows. Commenting on the event, Vinayak Parashar, Core Team Member, and Head HR, Oye! Rickshaw said, "A lot of things we take for granted have become scarce during the last one year. We need to realize that such reduced opportunities are an ever-present disadvantage to several people, especially women. Discrimination against the girl child needs to be addressed and we used this event as a way to sensitize our employees about the same. We are grateful for the Assistant Commissioner of Police Sh. Ashok Kumar and his office to be part of this event". Commenting on the initiative, Assistant Commissioner Police Sh. Ashok Kumar, Gurgaon said " It's a great initiative by Oye! The rickshaw was held on Friendship day thereby giving the message of togetherness. It's good to be part of the event where Oye! Rickshaw promotes "Beti Bachao Beti Padhao" Abhiyan with the distribution of tablets to girls students." The fundraiser witnessed teams from different departments of Oye! competing against each other. The intent behind the event was also to motivate the employees of the company. With many teams working remotely due to Covid and thereby having negligible direct interaction, the organization used this opportunity to bring all its employees together and thereby help in reinforcing organizational culture. About Oye! Rickshaw: Oye! Rickshaw, founded in January 2017 by IIT-Delhi alumnus Mohit Sharma and NIT-Allahabad alumnus Akashdeep Singh, brings together public transport commuters and drivers of e-rickshaws on one platform to provide transparent and quick fulfillment of last-mile transport needs. The start-up is one of the fastest-growing micro-mobility companies in the country. More than 2 million rides are transacted on Oye! Rickshaw yearly. Oye! Rickshaw is Series A funded, with investments from Matrix Partners, Chiratae Ventures, Pawan Munjal, and Xiaomi. It is operating in 5 cities and also enables drivers to do deliveries on their e-rickshaws and to avail battery swapping services.

