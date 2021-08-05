Left Menu

Bank of Maharashtra waives processing fee on gold, home, car loans till Sep 30

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-08-2021 18:21 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 18:21 IST
Bank of Maharashtra waives processing fee on gold, home, car loans till Sep 30
  • Country:
  • India

State-run Bank of Maharashtra on Thursday announced various offers for its retail customer, including waiver of processing fee for gold, housing, and car loans till September 30, 2021.

The lender is offering housing loans and car loans at an interest rate starting from 6.90 per cent and 7.30 per cent respectively, a release said.

The retail loan products are backed by several features like two free EMIs on regular repayment in housing loans, loan facility up to 90 per cent in car and housing loans, no prepayment or pre-closure or part payment charges, it said.

The lender said it has revamped its gold loan scheme and is offering loans up to Rs 20 lakh at an interest rate of 7.10 per cent. There is zero processing fee for gold loans up to Rs 1 lakh.

The bank's executive director Hemant Tamta said with the 'Retail Bonanza-Monsoon Dhamaka' offer, the customers will be benefit from lower rates and waiver of processing fee offer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Russia, U.S. to work together on space station after 2024 - Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Ru...

 Global
2
Now you can autosave your response progress on Google Form

Now you can autosave your response progress on Google Form

 Global
3
Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Global
4
Olympics-Climbing-Injury forces France's Bassa Mawem out of men's final

Olympics-Climbing-Injury forces France's Bassa Mawem out of men's final

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021