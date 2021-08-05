Khandu urges Centre to build more ALGs in strategically important Arunachal

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday urged the Centre to construct more Advance Landing Grounds (ALGs) in the strategically important state that borders China.

Khandu, accompanied by Lok Sabha MP from state Tapir Gao, called on Union Civil Aviation Minister Joytiraditya M Scindia in New Delhi during the day and urged him to build more ALGs in Arunachal Pradesh keeping in view its strategic location, a statement said.

The chief minister urged Scindia to start fixed-wing flight operations at Pasighat in East Siang district and Tezu in Lohit on a priority basis, and conduct feasibility inspection for more such services at Tuting in Upper Siang and Mechuka in Shi-Yomi district.

The Indian Air Force has made eight ALGs -- Vijaynagar in Changlang district, Aalo (West Siang), Tawang (Tawang), Walong (Anjaw), Ziro (Lower Subansiri), and Mechuka, Pasighat, Tuting -- operational in the state since 2013.

Khandu informed the Union minister that the construction of the Holongi Airport near Itanagar is underway on a war-footing, and it is likely to be made operational by next year, it added.

