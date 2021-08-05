Centre assures Arunachal Pradesh of funding for SWAN extension

Minister for Railways, Communication and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw has assured Arunachal Pradesh of funding for the extension of State Wide Area Networks (SWANs) in all uncovered districts, up to the block level, for the growth of internet governance process. The assurance was given when the chairman of the State Council for IT and E-governance Doni Nich and Lok Sabha MP from the state Tapir Gao called on him at his New Delhi office on Wednesday.

Vaishnaw also assured to visit the frontier state very soon to take stock of its communication and IT scenario, officials said here. The Centre had approved the scheme for setting up SWAN across the country in March 2005 with a total outlay of Rs 3,334 crore as grant-in-aid to be spent over five years.

Under this scheme, technical and financial assistance are being provided to the states and UTs for establishing SWAN to connect all headquarters up to the block level via district and sub-divisional headquarters in a vertical hierarchical structure with a minimum bandwidth capacity of 2 mbps per link.

Each state and UT can enhance the bandwidth up to 34 mbps between the state and district headquarters and up to 8 mbps between the district and block headquarters depending upon the utilisation.

SWAN is envisaged as a converged backbone network for data, voice and video communications throughout a state.

