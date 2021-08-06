VouchPro Redefines Wine Tasting Experience in the Post COVID World

Organized a cultural festival cum wine tasting event using 3D immersive technology New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) VouchPro, India's fastest-growing virtual and hybrid events service provider, partnered with a leading vineyard, to curate a virtual cultural festival and wine tasting event. Using VouchPro's 3D immersive technology, the event created lifetime memories for the audience not only from India but even other countries like North America, Europe, APAC, and the Middle East. VouchPro thus paved the way to empower communities and bring social connect in the post-COVID-19 world. The audience enjoyed exclusive wine tasting sessions with experts, a virtual tour of the vineyard facility, specially curated musical concerts, and other unique sessions from the comfort of their homes.

Commenting on the same, Mr. Anubhav Bajpai, Founder & CEO, VouchPro, said, “Ever since the beginning of the pandemic, we have seen an increase in demand for solutions which enable life-like digital experiences. 3D immersive events are examples of one of these technologies. The success of this event is a testimony of the power of technology to engage with people irrespective of geographical barriers. We look forward to supporting businesses across sectors to bring alive more such digital experience at scale to the relevant audiences.'' VouchPro offers a one-stop solution for its customers and provides an array of services right from virtual and hybrid events, including live streaming solutions, video APIs, and digital activations, and customer engagement enablers. The company has powered over 15,000 live internal and external events for some of the world's most successful companies, including HDFC Bank, Titan Ltd., Dassault Aviation, Ericsson, Coforge, HCL Technologies, and EXL.

About VouchPro Founded in 2016 by Anubhav Bajpai and Manish Singh, VouchPro is one of India’s fastest-growing virtual and hybrid events service providers. VouchPro offers a one-stop solution for its customers as it provides an array of services right from virtual and hybrid events including live streaming solutions, video APIs, and digital activations, and customer engagement enablers. The company has powered over 15,000 live internal and external events for some of the world’s most successful companies.

Pioneers in Video Content Services, VouchPro was acknowledged by the Asia Book of Records and the India Book of Records for organizing the largest virtual event on Health & Wealth for HDFC Bank Ltd. on August 21, 2020. Since its inception, the company has been clocking the annual CAGR of 70% and is on a journey of transforming the virtual events space with its comprehensive suite of services. Image: Wine Tasting Session PWR PWR

