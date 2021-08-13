Creator economy focused startup Thinkly raises early stage funding from Equanimity Investments

Mumbai-based VC Equanimity Investments announces that it has invested an undisclosed amount of funding in Mumbai-based content economy-focused start-up Thinkly in an early stage round. Thinking helps independent writers, thinkers, journalists, and other content creators to monetize their content via subscriptions. Making money has always been a challenge for creators, and Thinking has become the preferred solution for this problem. Founded this year by serial entrepreneurs Vivek Saxena, Navin Pai, and Deepak Choithramani, Thinkly is inspired by the global success stories of Patreon and Substack. The founder trio sees excellent potential in the creator/ passion economy and is set to tap the opportunity through Thinking. Commenting on the fundraise, Vivek Saxena, Co-founder CEO, Thinking says, "Globally, the creator economy is on fire and is one of the megatrends of the 2020s, just as the gig economy was in the last decade. We are excited to partner with Equanimity to help millions of creators in India unleash their full potential.''

Talking about the investment, Rajesh Sehgal, Managing Partner at Equanimity, said, ''Content has indeed proved to be the king though it is a travesty that content creators remain shackled to platforms and other channels. Thinking democratizes content and provides an avenue for creators to monetize their content directly, whether in written, audio, or video form. We are delighted to partner with Thinkly's highly experienced team." Vivek Saxena and Navin Pai were co-founders at one of India's earliest mobile payment companies, ZipCash. They exited ZipCash to Ola in 2015. ZipCash now powers Ola Money. Equanimity is a Mumbai-based VC firm backing innovative business models that use technology as their backbone to scale rapidly. Some of its investments include Fraazo, SamosaSingh, PrepBytes, and Evenflow.

