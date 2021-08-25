Left Menu

Gold loan firm Indel Money plans to raise Rs 800-1,000 cr

The south India-based non-banking finance company NBFC said the funds will be utilised for both lending and expansion activities.It plans to raise Rs 500 crore through public issuance of non-convertible debentures. The funding will build a strong foundation for stable growth for us, he added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2021 20:33 IST | Created: 25-08-2021 20:33 IST
Gold loan firm Indel Money plans to raise Rs 800-1,000 cr
  • Country:
  • India

Gold loan-focussed non-banking finance company Indel Money on Wednesday said it plans to raise Rs 800-1,000 crore through a mix of debt and equity to fund business growth.

The company said it is in talks with a number of private equity (PE) funds to divest up to a 15 per cent stake.

Indel Money will raise Rs 800-1,000 crore through a combination of debt and equity, it said in a release.

On the debt portion, it plans to issue bonds, securitisation of its loan book and borrow from banks and other financial institutions. The south India-based non-banking finance company (NBFC) said the funds will be utilised for both lending and expansion activities.

It plans to raise Rs 500 crore through public issuance of non-convertible debentures. Another Rs 150-200 crore is planned to be raised by securitising the loan book through the issuance of various debt instruments like market-linked debentures, pass-through certificates (PTCs) and direct assignments.

Also, Rs 100-150 crore will be raised through credit from public sector banks, NBFCs and other financial institutions, it said.

The NCDs have been rated CRISIL BBB/Stable and the first tranche of Rs 150 crore will hit the market in September this year, Indel Money said.

The gold loan NBFC expects 55 per cent year-on-year growth in its asset under management (AUM) in FY22 on the back of burgeoning demand.

The gold loan business has increased by 52 per cent year-on-year in FY21 to Rs 513 crore, it said.

Indel Money has 191 physical branches across Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Telangana and has plans to take the branch tally to 400 by FY24, it said.

The company said it also has plans to open 50 branches in Odisha and Maharashtra in the last quarter of this fiscal, and 45 branches in Gujarat and West Bengal in the first quarter of the next fiscal year.

Gold loan business is witnessing robust demand and disbursal growth because of the prevailing economic scenario and easy eligibility criteria, said Umesh Mohanan, Executive Director and CEO, Indel Money.

''Raising debt and equity will help the company meet the growing demand and funding requirements to chart out a faster growth trajectory by expanding into new geographies. The funding will build a strong foundation for stable growth for us,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

 India
2
The Taliban may have access to the biometric data of civilians who helped the US military

The Taliban may have access to the biometric data of civilians who helped th...

 United States
3
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

 United States
4
Innominds Chairman and CEO Divakar Tantravahi Recognized as One of India's Best Leaders in Times of Crisis 2021 by Great Place to Work® India

Innominds Chairman and CEO Divakar Tantravahi Recognized as One of India's B...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021