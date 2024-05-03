Left Menu

Taiwan says 14 Chinese military planes crossed strait's median line

Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 03-05-2024 06:36 IST | Created: 03-05-2024 06:36 IST
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

Taiwan's defence ministry said on Friday that in the previous 24 hours it had detected 14 Chinese military aircraft crossing the Taiwan Strait's median line.

The median line used to serve as an unofficial border between the two sides, but Chinese military aircraft now regularly cross it. China says it does not recognise the line's existence.

