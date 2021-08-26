Left Menu

Brazil's Eurofarma to make Pfizer COVID-19 shots in Latin America

Pfizer Inc and partner BioNTech said on Thursday they had signed a deal with Brazil's Eurofarma Laboratorios SA to manufacture their COVID-19 vaccine for distribution within Latin America. Eurofarma will start manufacturing finished doses beginning in 2022.

Brazil's Eurofarma to make Pfizer COVID-19 shots in Latin America
Pfizer Inc and partner BioNTech said on Thursday they had signed a deal with Brazil's Eurofarma Laboratorios SA to manufacture their COVID-19 vaccine for distribution within Latin America.

Eurofarma will start manufacturing finished doses beginning in 2022. The agreement does not cover the complicated process of mRNA drug substance production that will be done at Pfizer and BioNTech's U.S. facilities. Eurofarma is expected to produce more than 100 million finished doses annually at full operational capacity, Pfizer and BioNTech said.

Pfizer and BioNTech have so far shipped 1.3 billion doses of their two-shot vaccine across the world and aim to deliver 3 billion by the end of this year.

