Brazil's Eurofarma to make Pfizer COVID-19 shots in Latin America
Pfizer Inc and partner BioNTech said on Thursday they had signed a deal with Brazil's Eurofarma Laboratorios SA to manufacture their COVID-19 vaccine for distribution within Latin America. Eurofarma will start manufacturing finished doses beginning in 2022.
Pfizer and BioNTech have so far shipped 1.3 billion doses of their two-shot vaccine across the world and aim to deliver 3 billion by the end of this year.
