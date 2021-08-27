Left Menu

Global policymakers urge more sharing of COVID-19 vaccine

A group of global policymakers tasked with responding to the COVID-19 health crisis on Friday urged nations with large vaccine stocks to share them with programs that distribute them to lower-income counties. In a joint statement, the Multilateral Leaders Taskforce - which includes the heads of the International Monetary Fund, World Bank Group, World Health Organization and World Trade Organization - said fewer than 2% of adults in most low-income countries were vaccinated, compared with almost 50% in high-income countries.

Reuters | Updated: 27-08-2021 19:59 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 19:59 IST
Global policymakers urge more sharing of COVID-19 vaccine

A group of global policymakers tasked with responding to the COVID-19 health crisis on Friday urged nations with large vaccine stocks to share them with programs that distribute them to lower-income counties.

In a joint statement, the Multilateral Leaders Taskforce - which includes the heads of the International Monetary Fund, World Bank Group, World Health Organization and World Trade Organization - said fewer than 2% of adults in most low-income countries were vaccinated, compared with almost 50% in high-income countries. "This crisis of vaccine inequity is driving a dangerous divergence in COVID-19 survival rates and in the global economy," the group said.

It called on the Group of Seven nations - the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United Kingdom - to "urgently" fulfill their vaccine-sharing pledges, noting that fewer than 10% of pledged doses have been shipped. The group also urged nations to eliminate export restrictions on COVID-19 vaccines.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

South Africa
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

 Global
3
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

 United States
4
Pharma industry to surpass $60 bn by FY24: Report

Pharma industry to surpass $60 bn by FY24: Report

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021