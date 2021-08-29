Left Menu

IndiGo appoints Gregg Saretsky as special advisor

Greggs understanding of the low-cost carrier model will serve us well as we work together to drive the change that will propel IndiGo to the next level and recover from the damaging effects of the pandemic, the filing said.IndiGo board has ten members.

29-08-2021
IndiGo on Sunday said it has appointed Gregg Saretsky as a special advisor and he will work closely with the executive leadership team to accelerate operational and commercial improvement opportunities at the airline.

Saretsky joined the board of InterGlobe Aviation, the parent of IndiGo, as a non-executive director in October last year. In a regulatory filing, the airline said that Saretsky has been appointed as a special advisor with immediate effect.

''In this capacity, Gregg will work closely with Rono Dutta, the executive leadership team of IndiGo, and Rahul Bhatia to accelerate operational and commercial improvement opportunities at the airline,'' the filing said.

Bhatia is a promoter of IndiGo.

Saretsky served as the President and CEO of WestJet, Calgary, Alberta (Canada) from March 2010 to March 2018. Prior to WestJet, Saretsky was associated with Alaska Airlines. ''Gregg's understanding of the low-cost carrier model will serve us well as we work together to drive the change that will propel IndiGo to the next level and recover from the damaging effects of the pandemic,'' the filing said.

IndiGo board has ten members.

