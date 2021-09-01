Left Menu

Bajaj Auto reports 5 pc increase in sales at 3,73,270 units in Aug

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2021 09:47 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 09:45 IST
Bajaj Auto reports 5 pc increase in sales at 3,73,270 units in Aug
Representative Image
Bajaj Auto on Wednesday reported a 5 percent increase in total sales at 3,73,270 units in August 2021.

The company had sold a total of 3,56,199 units in the same month last year.

Domestic sales were, however, down 7 percent at 1,72,595 units as compared to 1,85,879 units in August last year, the company said in a statement Bajaj Auto said its total two-wheeler sales were at 3,38,310 units as compared to 3,21,058 units in the year-ago month, up 5 percent.

On the other hand, domestic two-wheeler sales were down 11 percent at 1,57,971 units as against 1,78,220 units in the same month last year.

Two-wheeler exports in August grew by 26 percent at 1,80,339 units as against 1,42,838 units in the corresponding month a year ago, the company said.

Total commercial vehicles sales stood at 34,960 units last month as against 35,141 units in August 2020, down 1 percent, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

