Left Menu

MG Motor reports 51 pc rise in retail sales at 4,315 units for August

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2021 11:10 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 11:08 IST
MG Motor reports 51 pc rise in retail sales at 4,315 units for August
Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

MG Motor India on Wednesday reported a 51 percent increase in retail sales to 4,315 units for August.

The company had sold 2,851 units in August 2020.

The carmaker noted that it recorded the highest-ever bookings of ZS EV last month at over 700 units.

''The higher momentum has continued for all our three models. We are witnessing busy dealerships, eagerly seeking more inventory. However, the severe shortage of chips is expected to continue till the end of the year, leading to production constraints,'' MG Motor India Director-Sales Rakesh Sidana said in a statement.

The automaker expects manufacturing in September to be severely impacted, which will be lower than August, he added.

''We are trying our best to mobilize global resources to enhance the pace of production to meet customer demand during the festival season,'' Sidana noted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest update

OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest upda...

 Global
2
FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

 United Kingdom
3
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-19 cases surge; Florida withholds funds from two school districts over mask mandates and more

Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021