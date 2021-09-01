Jaro Education and Swiss School of Management launch globally accredited DBA Program

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 1 (ANI/BusinessWire India): India's most trusted online higher education company, Jaro Education today announced its partnership with the Swiss School of Management (SSM), headquartered in Bellinzona, Switzerland to exclusively launch a globally renowned Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) Program. This program is designed for working professionals who aspire to pursue a rewarding doctoral degree with international standards. Moreover, learners can also pursue PhD after completing this program by extending a year.

SSM has certified accreditation of International Accreditation Council for Business Education (IACBE) and is also certified by EduQua, a Swiss quality label for further education institutions. The institute is also accredited by Council for Higher Education Accreditation (CHEA) and is a UNESCO approved institution, through the International Association of Universities. The DBA Program offered by SSM is aligned with international standards of fulfilling PhD Education. This 2-year program comprises 4 semesters and requires the acquisition of 120 ECTS-Credits. It includes five taught research methods modules delivered in two blocks. The learning objectives and module contents of this program are further closely related to the Six Principles of the PRME Framework of the United Nations.

The DBA Program is a rigorous research-based program that will prepare business professionals to expand their breadth of knowledge and skills in the modern business world. Due to the adoption of the highest standards of higher education, this program of studies is considered relevant, rich and academically valid. Embedded in the realities of global business, the DBA Program provides knowledge, real-world skills, and business and management practice to enhance career opportunities and expand professional networks. This program will also enable the ambitious professionals to stand apart from the MBAs/ master's degree Holders to reach the C-Suite level in their organization.

Sharing his views on the partnership Dr Sanjay Salunkhe, Chairman and Managing Director, Jaro Education said, "This partnership with SSM reiterates our commitment to offer learners access to globally recognized world-class programs. We are confident that the DBA Program will enable the professionals to expand their professional skills and practical experience to reach the C-Suite level in their organization with the highest postgraduate doctorate program in management." Logan C Pacey, Swiss School of Management Registrar and Student Affairs said, "We are pleased to announce our exclusive partnership with Jaro Education to offer the globally renowned DBA program. The program's unique features add significant value to graduates beyond the rewarding doctorate degree. As the DBA Program graduates are practice-oriented they are the first-choice candidates for top-management positions."

Multiple academic collaborations contribute to the exceptional program quality of the DBA program, including the involvement of highly renowned and recognized academics as Directors of Studies. The doctorate candidates are supported on an individual basis by both the SSM professors and visiting professors from a wide variety of international universities. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

