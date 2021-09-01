Left Menu

Petrol price increased by four-cent

As of Wednesday, the price of 95 (ULP and LRP) and 93 (ULP and LRP) increased by four cents a litre.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 01-09-2021 16:13 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 16:13 IST
Petrol price increased by four-cent
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy, Gwede Mantashe, has announced a four-cent increase in the price of both grades of petrol.

As of Wednesday, the price of 95 (ULP and LRP) and 93 (ULP and LRP) increased by four cents a litre.

This means that a litre of 95 ULP in Gauteng, which was R18.30, now costs R18.34 cents a litre.

Meanwhile, diesel (0.05% Sulphur) will decrease by 15.22 cents a litre, while the price of diesel (0.005% Sulphur) costs 14.22 cents less.

The price of illuminating paraffin (wholesale) will decrease by 15 cents.

The price of illuminating paraffin (SMNRP) will decrease by 20 cents, while the Maximum Retail Price for LPGAS will increase by 94 cents per kilogram.

In a statement, the DMRE said the average international product prices for petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin decreased during the period under review.

"The rand depreciated against the US Dollar during the period under review, on average, when compared to the previous period," said the Department of Mineral Resources.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest update

OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest upda...

 Global
2
FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

 United Kingdom
3
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-19 cases surge; Florida withholds funds from two school districts over mask mandates and more

Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021