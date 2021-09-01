Yellow.ai Debuts as a Major Contender in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix for Conversational AI

Product Recognition Comes amid Rapid Global Expansion, Growth and Industry Pace-Setting Innovation BENGALURU, India, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yellow.ai, the world's leading customer experience (CX) automation platform, trusted by 700+ enterprises globally, today announced it has debuted as a Major Contender in Everest Group's Conversational AI Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2021. The company is in the midst of a rapid global expansion after experiencing 470+% growth in recurring revenue while securing hundreds of new customers in just over a year.

''We are thrilled to have made such an auspicious debut--beating out hundreds of other providers--in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix for Conversational AI, a space we have been redefining with ongoing enterprise-grade chat and voice bot innovations that weave in the best of AI and human intelligence for highly differentiated and elevated customer experiences,'' said Raghu Ravinutala, CEO and Cofounder, Yellow.ai. ''Such immediate recognition of our industry leadership shows just how uniquely positioned we are to deliver on the growing and ever-sophisticated needs for Conversational AI products that can support a rapidly expanding set of use cases and custom needs for today's forward-looking organizations.'' The PEAK Matrix evaluates Conversational AI products by market impact (measured by market adoption, portfolio mix and value delivered) along with vision and capability (measured by vision and strategy, implementation and support, technology capabilities, execution and monitoring, and breadth of services). Emerging as a major contender in Conversational AI platforms, Yellow.ai's AI-powered voice and chat bots support 100+ languages across 35+ channels to automate functions like Customer Support, Customer Engagement, Conversational Commerce, and Employee Experience. The company's human-like voice bots can understand sentiments, intent and past behavior, and also modify pitch, tone, excitement and more, to fulfil customer needs. Yellow.ai's bots uniquely learn from all human-answered queries to rapidly decrease future AI-to-human hand-offs, achieving 60% automation in the first 30 days.

Yellow.ai's Conversational AI solutions combine its proprietary NLP and NLU engine, multi-factorial intent recognition capabilities and deep learning-based insights engine, to deliver total customer experience at scale.

Access report: Conversational AI – Technology Vendor Landscape with Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2021 About Yellow.ai Yellow.ai is the world's leading Conversational AI and CX Automation Platform, recognized by Gartner, IDC, and G2 crowd as a leader. The platform is trusted across 50+ countries by 700+ enterprises, including Domino's, Sephora, Hyundai, MG Motors, Bajaj Finserv, Food Panda, Bharat Petroleum, Waste Connections US and Tata. Weaving in the best of AI and human intelligence to automate customer and employee experience, the company aims to democratize AI through its no-code/low-code bot builders, omnichannel virtual assistants, and ticketing automation suite. Yellow.ai has raised more than $102M from blue-chip investors and has offices across six countries.

Visit www.yellow.ai for more information. Contact us at contact@yellow.ai Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1606571/Yellow_ai_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)